Flats under LIFE for Karimadom colony

The city Corporation has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a new housing project at the Karimadom colony under the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission.

The DPR has been sent to the government for administrative sanction.

The upcoming flat complex is expected to also accommodate beneficiaries who had applied for flats under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme, which has been wound up.

According to an official of the LIFE project, around 87 families will be accommodated under the existing plan, a number which could increase considering the difference in floor area under the BSUP and LIFE projects.

“Although 87 families can be accommodated in the flats as per the current plan, we expect around a hundred families will be getting flats under this phase of the project at Karimadom colony. As there is a slight difference in area under the BSUP and LIFE projects, changes might be made in the DPR, which would enable more families to get houses here,” said the official.

180 houses

In June last, keys to a total of 180 houses in nine blocks were handed over.

As part of the BSUP project, which began during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, 560 houses, anganwadis, community hall, and other facilities were to be set up at Karimadom.

In the previous phase, 140 houses were built.

As the BSUP project has ended, the rest of the houses are being built under the State government’s LIFE project.

“In this phase, those who will have to shift to temporary houses when the land is taken up for construction of flats will be considered among the beneficiaries. A total of 50 cents of land is needed for the project. Some of them had earlier applied for houses under the BSUP project. Now, all of them will be shifted to the LIFE project,” the official said.