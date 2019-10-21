Flat owners submit papers for compensation

Apartment owners who were found eligible by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice K. Balakrishnan Nair Committee began submitting affidavits to the secretary of Maradu municipality on Sunday, as the handing over of interim compensation is expected to be taken up this week.

Thirty-six flat owners had submitted their affidavits and other details like bank accounts by Sunday evening. These will be forwarded to the State government on Monday to obtain funds. Out of the total 241 applicants, the committee has so far found 107 applicants eligible for compensation.

They include 13 owners who will be awarded the full interim compensation amount of ₹25 lakh as directed by the Supreme Court, it is learnt.

In the meantime, the Registration Department’s help has been sought to trace 84 apartment owners who have not claimed compensation or submitted relevant documents.

CB probe

It is learnt that the Crime Branch probe into the Maradu flats issue will cover more people, including the then panchayat officials, who gave permission to construct the multi-storey buildings in violation of environmental and other norms. The role of local politicians who were members of then panchayat too will be probed. A former panchayat secretary, arrested last week, had reportedly told the probe team that the permission to construct the apartment complexes was given based on a decision taken by the panchayat council in 2006.