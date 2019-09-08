Flat construction delay hits fisher families

The delay in starting the construction of flats at QSS colony, Pallithottam, has put several fishermen families in a fix with many of them now living in shanties.

While the authorities maintain that the work will start shortly, the families say they have been living in rented homes and shacks for nearly a year.

“They said the construction will start in February, but even after six months they haven't started to demolish the old buildings or laid the foundation stone,” said Biju Lukose, district president of Matsyathozhilali Congress.

Nearly all buildings in the colony are in a dilapidated stage and the State government had sanctioned ₹11.4 crore and Kollam Corporation had set aside ₹6.5 crore for the flat complex. The flat complex will have a total of 179 units and the cost for each with two bedrooms, hall, kitchen and toilet facilities, is ₹10 lakh.

The government had asked the residents to move out before the financial year drawing to a close, promising to start construction by February.

“The colony has 122 fishermen families and the rest work in allied sectors. They were asked to shift to rented homes and all obliged since they were under the impression that the construction will be completed fast. For many of us it's not easy to afford the rent,” says a resident.

It was expected that the QSS colony project, similar to Pratheeksha, the flat complex handed over to fishermen families at Muttathara, Thiruvananthapuram, will be completed in a time-bound manner.

“Currently 54 families are living in temporary shelters near the beach. Many families with more than four members are now staying in single rooms with no basic facilities. They promised to complete the works within a year, but now they have diverted the funds,” says Mr.Lukose.

Meanwhile, the officials said they are planning to start construction very soon and the delay was due to some families refusing to move out.

Bad condition

“The buildings were in a very bad condition and a threat to the lives of residents. Now all arrangements are in place to start construction,” said Kollam Mayor V.Rajendrababu.