Flat complex in Kollam under Punargeham scheme for fishers set to welcome residents

QSS Neelima flat complex, one of the major housing projects under the Punargeham fisher rehabilitation scheme, is all set to welcome its residents. A total of 114 families from the fishing community are the beneficiaries of the project and Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman will hand over the keys to them at a function to be held on September 29.

The 35-year-old derelict buildings at the colony were completely demolished for the construction of Neelima. Many flats in the old QSS colony were in a dilapidated stage, posing threat to the lives of residents. The decision to rebuild these was taken at a meeting chaired by the then Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma in 2018. The complex had 179 families living there and the Fisheries department had sanctioned funds for constructing 114 flats. The Kollam Corporation is funding the other 65 units.

Construction of the flats started in 2020 and it was carried out under the supervision of the Kerala State Coastal Development Corporation. A total of 11 blocks in three phases have been constructed at a cost of ₹13.51 crore. While ₹11.40 crore was set aside for the construction, infrastructure facilities, including electricity, drinking water, compound wall and drains, were installed at a cost of ₹2.11 crore.

All flats have two bedrooms, a hall, kitchen and toilet, while the total area of each unit is 480 sq ft. They also come with all washroom accessories and electric fittings, including LED tubes and bulbs, along with two water tanks of 500 litres each. According to officials, all of these are ready-to-occupy flats with electricity and water connections.

The fishermen families who had been living in the QSS colony were selected as the beneficiaries. The department had identified the 114 fisher families in a survey conducted by the district office before demolishing the flats. Among them, 103 families who presented the required documents were included in the list of beneficiaries in the initial stage, while the rest 11 were added later.