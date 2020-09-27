Flat allotted to spouse of late Cong. leader

Thiruvananthapuram

27 September 2020 22:23 IST

The city Corporation has allotted a flat to Girija Velayudhan, wife of the late Congress leader and State Minister P.K. Velayudhan. The civic body had decided to allot a flat to her in the Kalladimukham housing complex following a request she had submitted to Law Minister A.K. Balan, citing that she did not have a land or house of her own.

On Sunday, Mayor K. Sreekumar visited her at her current residence at Kakkammoola. She thanked the Corporation authorities for the gesture. She has been shifting from one rented house to another over the past several years. The Mayor said that Mr. Balan would hand over the keys to the flat soon and that she should shift to the new flat as soon as possible.

Mr. Velayudhan had served as Minister for Rural Development and Transport in the K. Karunakaran government of 1982 and was the State president of the Bharatiya Depressed Classes League. He passed away in 2003.