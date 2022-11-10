Flash strike by private buses leaves passengers stranded in Kannur

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
November 10, 2022 19:40 IST

Commuters waiting to board buses plying between Kannur and Payyanur were stranded on Thursday morning following a flash strike by private bus workers after students protested against a bus operator allegedly for not allowing them to enter the bus at the Kannur old bus stand.

As the issue escalated, the Town police arrived at the scene and took the bus into custody.

Meanwhile, students alleged that they missed classes and reached institutes late often due to the indifferent behaviour of bus crew. However, bus operators said it was difficult to operate buses with only students.

Assistant Commissioner of Police T.K. Rathnakumar is likely to hold a meeting with bus operators and students to resolve the issue.

Sudden strike by bus operators has now become a regular phenomenon in the district which is creating problems for passengers. Earlier this month, a similar strike in Thalassery and Kuthuparamba by bus employees had left passengers in the lurch.

