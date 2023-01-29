ADVERTISEMENT

Flash mob staged in connection with IHRD fest

January 29, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Thrissur

Techno-cultural-entrepreneurial festival of the 87 educational institutions under the IHRD begins from February 2

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the Technical Higher Secondary School, Varadiyam, performing a flash mob in connection with IHRD Tarang ’23 in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students of Technical Higher Secondary School, Varadiyam, under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), staged a flash mob as part of IHRD Tharang ‘23. It is the first ever techno-cultural-entrepreneurial festival of the 87 educational institutions under the IHRD in the State.

The four-day festival will be organised at the College of Engineering, Chengannur, from February 2. A job fair will be held on February 6.

Around 30,000 students from nine engineering colleges, eight polytechnics, 45 applied science colleges, 15 technical higher secondary schools, two model finishing schools, and eight regional/extension/study centres will participate in the tech festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Youth, Science and Leadership is the theme of the first edition of the IHRD Tarang ‘23. The festival aims at providing a holistic experience to the students to empower them in building ideas to design models and finished products in technology, cultural and entrepreneurship domains, according to the official website. There will be 25-odd workshops, more than 30 competitions and 85 stalls at the festival.

Flash mobs were organised in 14 districts in connection with the festival. The flash mob at Technical Higher Secondary School, Varadiyam, was inaugurated by Principal M.K. Shini.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US