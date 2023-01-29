HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flash mob staged in connection with IHRD fest

Techno-cultural-entrepreneurial festival of the 87 educational institutions under the IHRD begins from February 2

January 29, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Students of the Technical Higher Secondary School, Varadiyam, performing a flash mob in connection with IHRD Tarang ’23 in Thrissur.

Students of the Technical Higher Secondary School, Varadiyam, performing a flash mob in connection with IHRD Tarang ’23 in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students of Technical Higher Secondary School, Varadiyam, under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), staged a flash mob as part of IHRD Tharang ‘23. It is the first ever techno-cultural-entrepreneurial festival of the 87 educational institutions under the IHRD in the State.

The four-day festival will be organised at the College of Engineering, Chengannur, from February 2. A job fair will be held on February 6.

Around 30,000 students from nine engineering colleges, eight polytechnics, 45 applied science colleges, 15 technical higher secondary schools, two model finishing schools, and eight regional/extension/study centres will participate in the tech festival.

Youth, Science and Leadership is the theme of the first edition of the IHRD Tarang ‘23. The festival aims at providing a holistic experience to the students to empower them in building ideas to design models and finished products in technology, cultural and entrepreneurship domains, according to the official website. There will be 25-odd workshops, more than 30 competitions and 85 stalls at the festival.

Flash mobs were organised in 14 districts in connection with the festival. The flash mob at Technical Higher Secondary School, Varadiyam, was inaugurated by Principal M.K. Shini.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.