Flash mob staged in connection with IHRD fest

January 29, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The students of Technical Higher Secondary School, Varadiyam, under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), staged a flash mob as part of IHRD Tharang ‘23. It is the first ever techno-cultural-entrepreneurial festival of the 87 educational institutions under the IHRD in the State.

The four-day festival will be organised at the College of Engineering, Chengannur, from February 2. A job fair will be held on February 6.

Around 30,000 students from nine engineering colleges, eight polytechnics, 45 applied science colleges, 15 technical higher secondary schools, two model finishing schools, and eight regional/extension/study centres will participate in the tech festival.

Youth, Science and Leadership is the theme of the first edition of the IHRD Tarang ‘23. The festival aims at providing a holistic experience to the students to empower them in building ideas to design models and finished products in technology, cultural and entrepreneurship domains, according to the official website. There will be 25-odd workshops, more than 30 competitions and 85 stalls at the festival.

Flash mobs were organised in 14 districts in connection with the festival. The flash mob at Technical Higher Secondary School, Varadiyam, was inaugurated by Principal M.K. Shini.