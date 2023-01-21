ADVERTISEMENT

Flash mob against excesses on women, children

January 21, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The students of LEAD College of Management, Dhoni, staging a flash mob at Palakkad Civil Station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of LEAD College of Management, Dhoni, staged a flash mob at the Civil Station here on Saturday as part of the 10 th anniversary celebrations of the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), a body that provides assistance to the victims of various excesses and crimes.

Offering support to the survivors of excesses, the students reiterated their solidarity in the society’s vigil against excesses on women and children.

Revenue Divisional Officer D. Amritavalli inaugurated the flash-mob, which told the story of girls falling in the trap of romance and landing in flesh trade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sirasthadar Rajendran Pillai, National Informatics Centre technical director P. Suresh Kumar, Junior Chamber International president Abhijit Rakesh, VISWAS treasurer M. Devadasan, joint secretaries Deepa Jayaprakash and N. Rakhi, and volunteers Dilbi Joseph and Lekha Menon spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US