Flash mob against excesses on women, children

January 21, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Students of LEAD College of Management, Dhoni, staged a flash mob at the Civil Station here on Saturday as part of the 10 th anniversary celebrations of the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), a body that provides assistance to the victims of various excesses and crimes.

Offering support to the survivors of excesses, the students reiterated their solidarity in the society’s vigil against excesses on women and children.

Revenue Divisional Officer D. Amritavalli inaugurated the flash-mob, which told the story of girls falling in the trap of romance and landing in flesh trade.

Sirasthadar Rajendran Pillai, National Informatics Centre technical director P. Suresh Kumar, Junior Chamber International president Abhijit Rakesh, VISWAS treasurer M. Devadasan, joint secretaries Deepa Jayaprakash and N. Rakhi, and volunteers Dilbi Joseph and Lekha Menon spoke.