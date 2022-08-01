Flash floods leave a trail of destruction in Kottayam

Water levels in all major rivers rise, landslips reported in high ranges

A road filled with the debris of a landslip near Moonnilavu , Kottayam, on Monday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

From inundating houses to damaging crops, the heavy rain lashing Kottayam over the last couple of days has left a trail of destruction across the region.

Water level in all major rivers across the region has recorded a steady rise since Sunday with the Meenachil and Manimala rivers crossing the danger level in many points. Villages on the high ranges have been on their toes in view of the intense showers even as cases of landslips have begun pouring in.

The Pullakayar river, which breached its banks and caused widespread damage across Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats last year, once again witnessed a heavy gush of flood waters from the Vagamon hills. The swollen river swept away a 45-year-old local resident, identified as Riyas Kannuparambil, from Koottickal Chapathu. The restored bridge at the location too sustained major damage during the flash floods.

The house of Jainama , a resident of Moonnilavu, which sustained damage in a landslip on Monday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The flood waters in the rivers have taken over the causeways at Mundakkayam, Kanamala, Kokkkayar, Pazhayidam and Mookenpetty, besides several roads including the Pala-Erattupetta and Poonjar roads. Monnilavu town continues to remain submerged in water for the second consecutive day.

As per preliminary estimates, 48 houses across the high-range region have sustained partial damage. Two relief camps have been opened, which together accommodates 36 persons from 10 families.

Connectivity to Elaveezhapoonjira, a major hilltop destination where about 25 tourists have been trapped since Sunday evening, is yet to be restored. The tourists have been relocated to a government school and a couple of other houses nearby.

A road in Moonnilavu which sustained severe damage on Monday due to a rain-induced landslip. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Taking note of the worsening rain situation, the District Disaster Management Authority has opened control rooms at all taluk headquarters, which will function round the clock. A blanket ban on all quarrying and mining activities too has been imposed.

With the rain refusing to subside, people in the high ranges are living in fear of landslips whereas low-lying areas in the western part of the district are under the threat of inundation. Traffic to the high range regions remained disrupted for most part of Monday.

The incessant rain, accompanied by squally winds, has brought down several trees, snapping power cables. The extent of damage caused by the winds is yet to be estimated.