Flash floods keep people on high alert in north Kerala

Those living close to Vanimel river told to remain alert

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 27, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vilangad town in Kozhikode district that was hit by flash floods on Saturday.  

ADVERTISEMENT

A sudden rise in water level in the Vanimel river kept rescue operators on their toes at Vilangad in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Saturday. Stormwater entered several shops in the town in the evening.

Traders said water level in the river had risen to an alarming level by 3 p.m. following long hours of downpour in the interior areas. Though there were rumours of minor landslips, the District Disaster Management Authority did not confirm it till late in the evening, they added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Traffic was hit after a newly constructed bridge connecting Vilangad with Valook got submerged. A bund constructed by the Kerala Water Authority across the Vishnumangalam river was also hit by flash floods.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app