Flash floods, extreme rainfall hit Panamaram heronry hard

Poaching of birds also rampant during night hours

E.M. Manoj KALPETTA
September 09, 2022 22:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Little Egret in breeding plumage at the Panamaram heronry in Wayanad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panamaram heronry is perhaps the most diverse heronry in the State owing to its large diversity of species.

As many as nine species have been found breeding here over a period of five decades. The breeding birds in the heronry include the Black-headed Ibis and Intermediate Egrets, but other species such as Night Heron, Little Egret, Pond Heron, Purple Heron, Large Egret, Little Cormorant, and Cattle Egret are also recorded here.

Close to 700 nests were recorded in the annual heronry survey conducted by the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology recently, C.K. Vishnudas, an ornithologist and director of the centre told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, species like Lesser Whistling Duck, Jacanas, and Moore hens were also common here, but those species disappeared owing to the anthropogenic intervention and destruction of the avian habitat, he added.

However, extreme rainfall and flash floods have adversity affected the island heronry on the Panamaram river.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The floods of 2018 and 2019 caused the sliding of banks. Regular flash floods due to climate change are further aggravating the situation, Mr. Vishnudas said.

During the survey, local residents complained of poaching of birds during night hours, he added .

Though the district administration in 2018 adopted steps to declare the site a community reserve to conserve the heronry, it was yet to be taken forward owing to the alleged apathy of authorities, R.L. Ratheesh, an ornithologist who led the survey, said. Wayanad once had 15 heronries, but the Panamaram heronry was the lone heronry in the district now, he said. A sharp decline in paddy growing areas and unsafe breeding sites were the major reasons for the decline, he said.

Measures such as night patrol to stop poaching of birds, planting bamboo seedlings to mitigate floods, and stringent steps against filling of wetlands would help conserve the avian habitat, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app