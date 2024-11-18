ADVERTISEMENT

Flagpole theft reported ahead of CPI(M) Kasaragod area conference

Published - November 18, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A flagpole meant for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kasaragod area conference at Anangoor was reportedly stolen on Monday (November 18), prompting the police to launch an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged theft occurred near the Surendran Smriti Mandapam at Kudlu, a BJP stronghold, and was reported by CPI(M) area secretary K.A. Muhammad Haneef.

The flagpole, covered with tarpaulin after workers completed preparations, reportedly disappeared by Monday evening. The party claimed that the size and weight of the pole would have required the effort of at least five people to remove it.

“Such an act could not have been carried out without the knowledge of the BJP leadership,” alleged CPI(M) activists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A police dog unit was deployed at the scene as part of the investigation. The area conference will be on till November 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US