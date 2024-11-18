 />
Flagpole theft reported ahead of CPI(M) Kasaragod area conference

Published - November 18, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A flagpole meant for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kasaragod area conference at Anangoor was reportedly stolen on Monday (November 18), prompting the police to launch an investigation.

The alleged theft occurred near the Surendran Smriti Mandapam at Kudlu, a BJP stronghold, and was reported by CPI(M) area secretary K.A. Muhammad Haneef.

The flagpole, covered with tarpaulin after workers completed preparations, reportedly disappeared by Monday evening. The party claimed that the size and weight of the pole would have required the effort of at least five people to remove it.

“Such an act could not have been carried out without the knowledge of the BJP leadership,” alleged CPI(M) activists.

A police dog unit was deployed at the scene as part of the investigation. The area conference will be on till November 20.

