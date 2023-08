August 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Granthapura library is conducting flag making, quiz, and painting competitions for children on August 15, Independence Day, at the library at Panampilly Nagar at 2:30 p.m. Competitions are open for children from ages four to 15. Registration is free. Those interested may register through the WhatsApp number 9895825949 before August 14.

