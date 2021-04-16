Flag hoisting for Pooram today

A meeting convened by Distinct Collector S. Shanavas in connection with the conduct of Thrissur Pooram on Friday.

Thrissur

16 April 2021 19:45 IST

District administration strengthens COVID-19 protocols

Amid apprehensions over the conduct of Thrissur Pooram during the second wave of the pandemic, Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, the main organisers of the Pooram, and eight other participating temples will hoist festival flags on Saturday.

Kodiyettu of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi will be held in the forenoon. Percussion ensembles and elephant parades will add colour to the ceremony.

As the Pooram festivities began, the district administration has strengthened the COVID-19 protocols.

Testing camps

More COVID-19 testing camps have opened in the district. In all 21,400 tests will be held in the next two days. As part of strengthening vigil against the spread of the pandemic, COVID sentinels have been appointed in all local bodies.

As COVID-19-negative certificate has been made mandatory for visiting the venues of Pooram, the district will need more test kits. The Health Department has already written to the government demanding more kits. The district administration will conduct free RT-PCR tests for 1,600 people who participate in the processions of cheru poorams (ceremonies of eight participating temples other than Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi).

People who want to enjoy all the festivities right from sample fireworks on April 21 to end of the Pooram on April 24 might need to take two RT-PCR tests as RT-PCR tests taken just three days before the event only will be valid.

Poor occupancy

Meanwhile lodges and hotels in Thrissur city, which used to be full months before the Pooram event, have not filled even a week before the Pooram. Panic over the second wave of the pandemic and confusion over the conduct of the Pooram are the major reasons. Admission will be given to people who produce COVID-19-negative certificates and vaccination certificates, according to hotel managements. Some hotels have closed online bookings.