Fixed tenure for key varsity officials

The Assembly on Monday passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the University Laws (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2019.

The Registrar, Controller of Examinations and Finance Officer in universities in the State will get fixed tenure of four years in office as per the amendments.

Replying to discussions on the Bills as reported by the subject committee concerned, Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel said the High Court had ruled that the government had the right to rationalise the tenure of offices of key officials in a case filed against the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor.

He said the District Collector concerned would soon submit a report on the complaint that had come up before the Green Tribunal on illegal constructions on the Thunchanthu Ezhuthachan Malayalam University premises.

The land was acquired on the basis of a Supreme Court ruling, he pointed out in response to the criticism by the Opposition.