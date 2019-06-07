Fix norms for medical test of accused: HC

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to take a final decision in two months on a request by a medical officer from Kannur for formulating guidelines on medical examination of accused before remanding them in prisons.
The directive was issued while disposing of a writ petition filed by Prathibha, casualty medical officer, District Hospital, Kannur, seeking a directive to take a call on her representation in this regard.
Proper applications
According to her, the police were asking doctors to conduct health screening tests of the accused and issue certificates without filing proper applications for the tests before the medical officer concerned.
