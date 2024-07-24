ADVERTISEMENT

Five youths held with methamphetamine in Wayanad

Published - July 24, 2024 07:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a major drug haul at Bavali on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Tuesday night, the Excise sleuths arrested five persons, including two nursing students, with 204 mg of methamphetamine crystal, a premium drug that also goes by the name meth.

The arrested are K.M. Faisal Razi, 23, of Chundale; Muhammed Azunul Shaduli, 23, of Muttil; Sobin Kuriakose, 23, of Puthur Vayal in the district; P.A. Muhammed Bava, 22, of Kothamanagalam in Ernakulam district and Delbin Shaji Joseph, 22, of Nilambur in Malappuram district.

Muhammed Bava and Delbin Shaji Joseph are nursing students in Bengaluru.

They were arrested while transporting the contraband from Bengaluru to Kerala for local sale in Wayanad district in a car, the Excise department sources said. They procured the drug from Bengaluru at a cost of ₹2 lakh and were planning to sell it at ₹4,000 per gram, the sources added.

The drug was kept in a small chamber under the steering wheel of the car, the sources said.

A team led by Excise Inspector N.A. Prajith arrested them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

