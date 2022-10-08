Five years after surgical instrument ‘found’ inside woman’s body after c-section, Health Minister orders enquiry

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an enquiry into the incident wherein a surgical instrument was allegedly left behind inside the body of a woman who underwent a caesarean section at the Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital five years ago.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Asha Thomas, has been directed to enquire into the incident and file a report.

In a statement here, Ms. George said that stringent action would be initiated based on the report.