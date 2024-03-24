GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five year old girl dies, five seriously injured in accident

March 24, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old girl died, and her parents and grandparents were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling in rammed into a KSRTC bus at Chettukuzhi near Kattappana here on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Aami Elsa, daughter of Kattezhath Aby, a resident of Achakkada near Kattappana.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7 am. The family members were returning after a pilgrimage to the Malayattoor church. When they reached Chettukuzhy, the van they travelled in collided with a KSRTC bus which was on the way from Cumbum in Tamil Nadu to Kattappana.

Aby, his wife Amalu, their son Aiden, and Aby’s parents, Thankachen and Molly, were in the vehicle, and they sustained severe injuries in the accident. They were admitted to a private hospital at Kattappana. The deceased girl was an LKG student of Mar Ivanios Public School, Chettukuzhi.

