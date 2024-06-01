Five women take a veggie route to script a success story

In 2021, five women from Mayithara, four of them MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers, found a common ground in their desire to create a sustainable livelihood by growing vegetables.

Rajamma M., Mary Varkey, Valsala L., Elisho S., and Praseeda Sumesh, aged between 70 and 39, pooled their savings, rented a piece of land and began their collective vegetable farming journey under the Deepam Krishi group.

Three years later, they have now scripted a success story and inspired others. In the first season, the group cultivated chemical-free veggies, including okra, spinach, long beans, brinjal, cucumber, green chilly, tomato, ridge gourd and so on in a traditional way.

After tasting initial success, they experimented with green gram, which according to the quintet “inspired” and gave them confidence to take farming seriously.

“It all started with our talks during the MGNREGA works on how to earn an additional income and improve our lives. Apart from Valsala, a hotel employee, the rest of us earned our daily bread with the help of MGNREGA and doing casual works until we ventured into veggie farming. Though we are not making huge amounts, agriculture changed our lives for the better,” says Ms. Praseeda, who along with the other four nowadays spend their time efficiently between MGNREGA and hotel works and the farm.

The initial days, according to the group, were tough as none of them had professional farming experience. Determined to succeed, they visited successful farms and learnt from experienced farmers. The Cherthala South grama panchayat and Krishi Bhavan provided them with necessary assistance.

Last year, the group shifted their farming to 1.5 acre of land of Tiberius Sneha Theeram at Mayithara. They also moved from traditional agriculture to precision farming, focussing on maximising yields using minimal resources.

Encouraged by the new techniques, they diversified into cultivating more vegetables and fruits. “On average, our farm produces 30 kg of vegetables daily during peak periods. We do not use chemical fertilizers and pesticides,” says Ms. Praseeda.

Word of their high-quality, chemical-free veggies spread quickly and the group now gets regular orders from organic vendors and individual customers. After just completing a farming cycle, the group is busy preparing for the next round of veggie cultivation during the monsoon season.

“Deepam Krishi group has set a model in vegetable farming. After knowing about their success, another group from the area has recently ventured into farming. The panchayat is providing the groups with all help,” says Nibu S. Padmam, ward member (Mayithara), Cherthala South panchayat.

After learning about the Deepam Krishi group, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad visited their farm last year.

