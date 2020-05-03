Five trains leave for Bihar with migrant workers

Railways operated five Shramik Special trains from Kerala to various railway stations in Bihar on Sunday to facilitate the return of migrant workers stranded here due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. One train each was operated from Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Kannur, and two from Ernakulam.

The two trains from Ernakulam had a total of 2,201 workers from Bihar as passengers.

The train bound for Barauni left at 3 p.m., carrying 1,140 passengers, while the Muzaffarpur-bound train left at 6.30 p.m, with 1,061 people, said Ernakulam DCP G. Poonguzhali, who along with Fort Kochi Subcollector Snehil Kumar Singh, led the mobilising of workers for the train journey. The trains left ahead of their scheduled departure at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively.

Checking at camps

“Ten teams, comprising officials of health, labour, police and revenue departments, visited workers’ camps, registered them online and conducted health check-up there itself. The shortlisted people were brought to the Ernakulam Junction railway station on KSRTC buses, accompanied by police personnel,” Ms Poonguzhali said.

The special train left Kozhikode to Katihar in Bihar, carrying 1,140 passengers. It was the second batch of labourers to leave the district, the first being on Saturday. Details of more migrant labourers were collected on Sunday as part of efforts to schedule forthcoming trips. Railway officials said passengers’ entry to the station was being regulated in a methodical manner to avoid crowding and confusion. The workers are also cooperating well with the arrangements, they added.

In Thrissur

From Thrissur, the first batch of 1,143 persons left for Darbhanga in Bihar by 5.15 p.m. There were women and children in the team.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen, Chief Whip K. Rajan, T.N. Prathapan, MP, and District Collector S. Shanavas, were at the railway station to see them off.

The workers were taken to railway station from various parts of the district on 30 KSRTC buses. Tickets were handed over to them at the railway station. As per Labour Department figures, there are 3,398 workers from Bihar in the district.

Keen to come back

The 24-coach train from Kannur, which had 1,140 migrant labourers as passengers, left at 7 p.m.

All the passengers were given food kits and medicines.

“We had no job or income and had been waiting for this day. Without income, it is difficult to continue here,” said Akhilesh Yadav, a native of Samstipur, who had been working in Kannur for the past two years.

However, he said he wanted to come back once the pandemic subsides.

Bishnu, another worker from Bihar, who is returning after three years, said they were treated with respect in Kerala. “I certainly want to come back here,” he said.