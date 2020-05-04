Five trains for migrants cancelled as Bihar refuses permission

The Bihar government has denied permission to the five Shramik Special trains that were scheduled to depart from the State on Monday, jeopardising the return of migrant workers stranded in the State due to the lockdown. The trains were scheduled to start service from Alappuzha, Aluva, Ernakulam, Tirur and Shoranur.

The decision of the Bihar government to refuse No Objection Certificate (NOC) came as a surprise to the State as Railways had already operated 11 Shramik Specials from Kerala to Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar to facilitate the return of the migrants.

Rakes ready

The authorities of Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad Railway Divisions were ready to run the trains. Railway sources said they would operate Shramik Specials for migrants only after getting the NOC of the destination State.

“State governments decide on the destination of the Shramik Specials in consultation with the receiving State and based on the number of stranded migrants. Railways have been given authority to run these special trains only till May 17. The transportation of migrant workers has to be completed by then.”

As rakes are available with the two railway divisions, Railways are of the view that the State government should look for another destination. Only 12,562 migrants have been transported by 11 special trains from Kerala as social distancing norms have to be followed in the sleeper class coaches.

For Kerala, Monday’s cancellation of trains is a jolt as migrants held up in camps and houses are restless and want immediate return. .