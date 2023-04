April 02, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

At least five passengers suffered burns when a fellow traveller set fire inside a compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Express near Elathur in Kozhikode on Sunday night. It is learnt that there was some altercation between the passengers. Those injured include three women. All of them have been admitted to hospital.