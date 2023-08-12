HamberMenu
Five textile mills to start functioning following fund infusion by State govt.

August 12, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has allocated ₹10.5 crore as working capital for textile mills under the Industries department. Five mills, which had remained closed, would now begin functioning, following the fund infusion, said a press release from the department. The mills to reopen are the Prabhuram Mills in Alappuzha, Kottayam Textiles in Kottayam, Edarikkode Textiles in Malappuram, Sitharam Textiles in Thrissur district, and the Thrissur Cooperative Spinning Mills. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that the government was committed to the protection of public and cooperative sectors, and would extend all possible support for this purpose. 

