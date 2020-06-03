Five test positive in Kollam

KOLLAM

03 June 2020 23:26 IST

Five more persons from the district, including three health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

The sample of the 31-year-old Karunagappally resident, a health worker attached to the Punalur Taluk Hospital, was taken as part of sentinel surveillance.

He was in charge of corona care centre from May 13 to 30 and had come in close contact with two persons who later tested positive. Both the patients, a Kulathupuzha resident and a Yeroor resident, are undergoing institutional quarantine at the centre.The other health workers are two 40-year-old women attached to Kadakkal Taluk Hospital.

Merchant navy officer

One more person from Kadakkal, a 36-year-old merchant navy officer, also tested positive after he underwent the test as part of rejoining service. Though he was in home quarantine from May 1, he had visited the nearby supermarket after completing the quarantine period.

The fifth patient is an elderly person from Pallimukku. The 81-year-old had visited Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, following respiratory problems and he was admitted there after he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.