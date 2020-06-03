Kerala

Five test positive in Kollam

Five more persons from the district, including three health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

The sample of the 31-year-old Karunagappally resident, a health worker attached to the Punalur Taluk Hospital, was taken as part of sentinel surveillance.

He was in charge of corona care centre from May 13 to 30 and had come in close contact with two persons who later tested positive. Both the patients, a Kulathupuzha resident and a Yeroor resident, are undergoing institutional quarantine at the centre.The other health workers are two 40-year-old women attached to Kadakkal Taluk Hospital.

Merchant navy officer

One more person from Kadakkal, a 36-year-old merchant navy officer, also tested positive after he underwent the test as part of rejoining service. Though he was in home quarantine from May 1, he had visited the nearby supermarket after completing the quarantine period.

The fifth patient is an elderly person from Pallimukku. The 81-year-old had visited Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, following respiratory problems and he was admitted there after he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:27:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/five-test-positive-in-kollam/article31742660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY