Kerala

Five test positive in Kannur

Four returned from other parts of country, one from Dubai

Five more people who returned to the district from other States and abroad were found positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Tuesday.

The district had seen a dip in COVID-19 cases after affected patients were discharged from hospitals. However, the Health Department and district administration are on high alert in the wake of more people arriving in the district and turning positive for the virus.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said four persons who tested positive on Tuesday had returned from other parts of India, while one arrived at the Kannur airport from Dubai.

He said the patients included a 23-year-old man from Panniyannur who arrived in an Air India flight on May 12, a 24-year-old man from Maykunnu, and a 48-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Chokkili who arrived from Mumbai, and a 45-year-old man from Mayyil who arrived from Ahmedabad on May 13.

118 discharged

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the district has reached 131. Of them, 118 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The district at present has 6,323 people under observation.

No cases in Kasaragod

No new positive cases were recorded from Kasaragod district on Tuesday.

A total of 2,374 people are under observation in the district.

Of them, 1,972 are under home observation and 402 are in hospitals.

The test results of 196 samples are to be obtained. Thirty-three persons were admitted to the isolation ward on Tuesday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 11:14:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/five-test-positive-in-kannur/article31626852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY