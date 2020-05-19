Five test positive in Kannur

Five more people who returned to the district from other States and abroad were found positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Tuesday.

The district had seen a dip in COVID-19 cases after affected patients were discharged from hospitals. However, the Health Department and district administration are on high alert in the wake of more people arriving in the district and turning positive for the virus.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said four persons who tested positive on Tuesday had returned from other parts of India, while one arrived at the Kannur airport from Dubai.

He said the patients included a 23-year-old man from Panniyannur who arrived in an Air India flight on May 12, a 24-year-old man from Maykunnu, and a 48-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Chokkili who arrived from Mumbai, and a 45-year-old man from Mayyil who arrived from Ahmedabad on May 13.

118 discharged

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the district has reached 131. Of them, 118 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The district at present has 6,323 people under observation.

No cases in Kasaragod

No new positive cases were recorded from Kasaragod district on Tuesday.

A total of 2,374 people are under observation in the district.

Of them, 1,972 are under home observation and 402 are in hospitals.

The test results of 196 samples are to be obtained. Thirty-three persons were admitted to the isolation ward on Tuesday.