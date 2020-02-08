Five test negative for nCoV in Kannur

Out of the eleven samples, five have been tested negative for novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the district, K. Narayana Nayak, District Medical Officer, has said. The results of other six are being awaited.
He said on Friday that six students who were under observation at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital were discharged after they tested negative for the virus.
A total of 272 people were under observation in the district, said Dr. Nayak.
Awareness campaigns against the virus have been stepped up. An awareness class at the Corporation on Friday was attended by people’s representatives, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, doctors of the Corporation, employees of various departments, school teachers, PTA office-bearers, Asha workers and Kudumbashree activists.
