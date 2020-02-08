Kerala

Five test negative for nCoV in Kannur

more-in

Out of the eleven samples, five have been tested negative for novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the district, K. Narayana Nayak, District Medical Officer, has said. The results of other six are being awaited.

He said on Friday that six students who were under observation at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital were discharged after they tested negative for the virus.

A total of 272 people were under observation in the district, said Dr. Nayak.

Awareness campaigns against the virus have been stepped up. An awareness class at the Corporation on Friday was attended by people’s representatives, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, doctors of the Corporation, employees of various departments, school teachers, PTA office-bearers, Asha workers and Kudumbashree activists.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 12:26:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/five-test-negative-for-ncov-in-kannur/article30766102.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY