Five taluk hospitals in Kannur to get oxygen plants

The district administration has decided to install large capacity medical oxygen generating plants at five government taluk hospitals in Kannur to mitigate the shortage of oxygen. District Collector T.V. Subhash told The Hindu that the move was in view of the increasing demand for oxygen owing to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The plants using pressure swing absorption technology would be set up at the five taluk hospitals of Payyannur, Mangattuparambu Women and Children Hospital, Koothuparambu, Taliparamba, and Iritty. He said the plants would come up at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore.

Work on an 800-LPM (litres per minute) plant was in the final stages at the Government Medical College Hospital. With the help of Bharat Petroleum, a 600-LPM plant and 5MT cryogenic tank with aid of CARE India were in the final stages of installation at the District Hospital. A 200-LPM plant had been completed in Thalassery.