Five suspects held in Powdikonam Joy murder case

The Sreekaryam police on Sunday apprehended five persons in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Joy in Powdikonam two days ago.

Those nabbed were identified as Rajesh, Unnikrishnan, Vinod, Nandulal and Sajeer. Among those caught, all except Sajeer are suspected to have direct involvement in the crime. Nandulal and Unnikrishnan were purportedly among those who hacked the victim on Friday night.

Efforts are under way to trace the whereabouts of another suspect, who has been identified as Anwar. The police believe that Anwar and Sajeer had masterminded the attack. The crime is supposed to be motivated by Joy’s attacks on the duo in the past.

Joy alias Vettukathi Joy of Kuttiyani near Vattappara, who figured in the rowdy lists maintained by various police stations, had been hacked by the gang in Powdikonam Society Junction. The car-borne gang accosted the victim who was headed to his rented house in Powdikonam. Joy was later declared dead at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted nearly three hours after the ambush. The police have seized the car used for the crime from Neyyattinkara.

The suspects were taken to the crime scene on Sunday under heavy police security. Personnel from the Sreekaryam, Kazhakuttam, Medical College and Thumba police stations escorted the accused persons.

