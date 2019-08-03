Five sentenced to life term for murder

The Additional District and Sessions Court-III, Alappuzha on Saturday sentenced five persons to life in prison for the murder of two persons at Ottammassery near Cherthala.

Those awarded life imprisonment were Paulson, 33, of Thayyil house, Pattanakkad, his brother Talish, 37, Shibu alias Thumbi, 37, of Illathuveli House, Cherthala, Ajesh, 31, of Melepokkattuchirayil house, Varanam, Thanneermukkom and his brother Vijesh 34.

Additional District and Sessions Court judge P.N. Seetha ordered all the convicts to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh each, which will be given to the next of kin of the victims. Besides, they have also been asked to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh each. Earlier, the court found them guilty of the crime on July 30. The court also acquitted three persons after they turned approver in the case.

The prosecution case was that two persons, Subin, (Justin) 27, of Kalathil house, Andhakaranazhi and Johnson, 40, of Thayyil Kattunkkal house, Andhakaranazhi, were killed on the coastal road at the St. Peter’s bus stop near Ottamassery on November 13, 2015 after a five- member gang, using a truck, allegedly mowed down the duo on a motorcycle with the intention to kill.

The prosecution established before the court that the enmity between Johnson and his neighbours Paulson and his brother Talish had led to the murder. The murder was executed by the brothers with the help of other three. Shibu was driving the truck when it smashed the motorcycle.

Public Prosecutor P.P. Geetha said that the court found the accused guilty under sections 302 (murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code. The sentences will run concurrently. “The court has awarded them rigorous life term, which means imprisonment for the remainder of their natural life,” the public prosecutor said.

Along with her, P.P. Baiju, advocate, also appeared for the prosecution side.