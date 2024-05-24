Five sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja

The Additional District and Sessions Court here on Friday sentenced five persons to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each in connection with a case where 46 kg of ganja was seized from Bharanikavu. According to officials, it is the first time in the district that the accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case were tried and sentenced without bail. First accused Ashwin, 30, second accused Akhil Krishnan, 29, third accused Libin Varghese, 28 , fourth accused Vishnu, 27, and fifth accused Pratheesh Thankachan, 38, were convicted by judge Bindu Sudhakaran for smuggling of ganja and conspiracy.

22 packets of ganja

On May 8, 2022, the Sasthamcotta police intercepted a vehicle at Bharanikavu Junction and seized 46.7 kg of ganja, which the accused were transporting from Andhra Pradesh. Twenty-two packets of ganja weighing 2.5 kg each were found in the trunk of the car. The police also seized ₹85,000 along with the PAN cards, driving licences and mobile phones of the first and second accused. The third, fourth and fifth accused were arrested during the subsequent investigation.

The third accused arranged accommodation for the first and second accused in Andhra Pradesh and helped them with the purchase of ganja. The fourth accused rented the Innova Crysta car and brought it to Bengaluru. Later it was revealed that the consignment was for the fifth accused, a Kundara resident.

While they used the bank account of the wife of the first accused for money transactions, their voice chats and messages through social media accounts also helped prove the conspiracy in the case. All the five accused have been in judicial custody since their arrest.

HC denies bail

Though they had approached the High Court several times, bail was denied. During the trial of this case, the prosecution produced 75 witnesses and 10 exhibits. It was Sasthamcotta sub-inspector Rajan Babu who seized the ganja and arrested the first and second accused. Later the case was handed over to Dy.SP S. Sherif, who arrested the third, fourth and fifth accused, completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet.

