KeralaKASARAGOD 22 January 2021 00:23 IST
Five rubber check damsfor Kasaragod
Updated: 22 January 2021 00:23 IST
Five rubber check dams in the district, under the Kasaragod Development Package, will be inaugurated on January 30.
A dam will come up across the Madhuvahini river at a cost of ₹62 lakh. A sum of ₹48 lakh will be spent on the dam across the Manadukkam stream, ₹26.8 lakh on the dam at Kakoora filed at Kavumchira Pothodan across Alanthat Nappachal road, ₹28 lakh on the dam across Maniyat river at Kalikadavu, and ₹80 lakh on the one at Pampankuzhi across the Manjeswaram river.
