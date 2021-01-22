Kerala

Five rubber check damsfor Kasaragod

Five rubber check dams in the district, under the Kasaragod Development Package, will be inaugurated on January 30.

A dam will come up across the Madhuvahini river at a cost of ₹62 lakh. A sum of ₹48 lakh will be spent on the dam across the Manadukkam stream, ₹26.8 lakh on the dam at Kakoora filed at Kavumchira Pothodan across Alanthat Nappachal road, ₹28 lakh on the dam across Maniyat river at Kalikadavu, and ₹80 lakh on the one at Pampankuzhi across the Manjeswaram river.

