Five revenue officials suspended in Idukki

12 June 2020 23:47 IST

‘Papers forged to help encroachers’

The Idukki Collector has suspended five revenue officials for allegedly forging land documents to support encroachments on government land in Kanan Devan Hills (KDH) village under the cover of land given under the government housing scheme.

‘Dereliction of duty’

An inquiry by the Devikulam tahsildar had found that village land documents had been tampered with and documents forged to help encroachments on the government land.

The order, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, stated that there were grave irregularities and dereliction of duty on the part of the officials in helping encroachments on government land, worth crores of rupees.

Suspended

Those suspended included Sanilkumar T.S. (Udumbanchola) who was already under suspension. The other officials suspended are Preetha P., section officer, KDH village, E.P. George, village officer, Kumaramangalam, Gopakumar R, office assistant, collectorate, Idukki, and R. Stephen, village field assistant, KDH village.