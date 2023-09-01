ADVERTISEMENT

Five remanded in judicial custody on charge of abduction

September 01, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested five men from Malappuram who allegedly kidnapped a Kalikavu native in the name of a failed financial deal. The arrested, V.K. Suhail, Mohammed Murshid, Tajdar, Firoze and Abdul Jaleel, were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday following the incident.

Police sources said the abducted youth, Harshad Ali, 34, was rescued from a poultry farm near Nilambur in Malappuram district on Tuesday night. He was reportedly kidnapped by the gang while he was traveling in an autorickshaw. The incident was reported to the police by the autorickshaw driver. Some motorists were also witnesses to the alleged incident.

According to the Kunnamangalam police, Ali was the marketing manager of a private firm run by Suhail. A delay on the part of Ali in repaying about ₹4 lakh to Suhail reportedly led to the abduction.

