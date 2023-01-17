Five police officers suspended for links with criminal gangs

January 17, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Alarmed over the spurt in nefarious activities by criminal gangs, the government has cracked the whip on police officials who are suspected to have close links with groups involved in nefarious real estate dealings and criminal activities.

Five officials including four station house officers, mostly of police stations in Thiruvananthapuram district, were placed under suspension late Monday. The Home Department has been reportedly considering similar action against more officers including those in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) in the wake of adverse intelligence reports against several police officials.

Railway Inspector Abhilash David, Pettah Inspector Riyas Raja, Mangalapuram Inspector Sajesh, Cheranalloor Inspector K.G. Vipin Kumar (Kochi City Police) and Thiruvallam sub-inspector Satheesh Kumar have been placed under suspension.

Mr. Raja and Mr. Sajesh have been found to be responsible for the alleged laxity in nabbing the accused in recent criminal activities that took place in Pattoor and Mangalapuram respectively.

History-sheeter Om Prakash, who was allegedly involved in the attack on four youths in Pattoor, is yet to be caught. While those involved in the crude bomb attack on police officials in Mangalapuram have been arrested, various lapses have been flagged in the handling of the case by the Mangalapuram police.

With the station house officer suspended, the other officers in the station are likely to be transferred to other units as part of the disciplinary action. Certain police officers were found to have close links with the criminal gangs in both cases.

The action comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan summoning State Police Chief Anil Kant and other senior officials reportedly in wake of the worrying law and order situation in the State capital.