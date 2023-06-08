Five persons end life in two incidents in Thrissur 

June 08, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Thrissur

Five persons belonging to two families allegedly ended their life in two different incidents in Thrissur on Thursday.

Three members of a family were found dead in a lodge near the KSRTC stand, Thrissur, on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Santhosh Peter, 51, of Madipakkam, Chennai; his wife Suni Santhosh, 50, of Kottayam; and their daughter Irin, 20. According to the police the family had been staying in a rented flat at Tripunithura for some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family checked in to the lodge on June 4 and told the lodge authorities that they would check out on June 7. Since the room was locked from inside even after the check-out time, the lodge authorities informed the police.

While Santhosh Peter was found hanging from the fan, the body of Suni was lying on the bed while that of Irin was found in the toilet.

The police recovered a suicide note saying they were taking the extreme step as the family was cheated financially.

In another incident, a husband and wife were found dead in their house at Chamakkala, Chentrappinni. The deceased were Kozhissery Sajeevan, 52, and his wife Divya, 42. While Sajeevan’s body was found in the hall of the house, the body of Divya was found in the bedroom. It is suspected that the family had financial problems. Sajeevan was a fish worker.

(Suicide prevention helpline numbers : 1056)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.