Five persons arrested with 30 kg of ganja

Five persons were nabbed with 30 kg of ganja during a joint raid conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Oachira police on Wednesday.

The arrested have been identified as Chavara residents Shyburaj, 35, Vishnu, 26, Jeevanshah, 29, and Pramod, 32, and Neendakara resident Kumar, 28. Based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar, the police team stopped the car in which the accused were travelling when they reached near Oachira Sky Lab Junction.

According to officials, the consignment from Odisha was for sale in Kollam city and surrounding areas and the main target was college and school students. It was also found that the accused were regularly bringing huge quantities of narcotics from Odisha for distribution in the district. Several criminal cases are pending against the accused. The gang was arrested by a team led by Oachira Inspector Ajesh as per the instructions of Karunagapally ACP Pradeep Kumar.

The team included Sub-Inspectors Thomas, Sunil, Santhosh and Senior Civil Police Officers Sreejith and Rajesh, while the DANSAF team was led by Sub-Inspector Kannan.

