Five Palakkad natives killed in Kozhikode road accident

Kozhikode

21 June 2021 11:11 IST

Car collides head-on with cement-laden truck early morning at Pulinchodu near Ramanattukara in Kozhikode

Five Palakkad natives who were on their way back home from Kozhikode International Airport were killed in an early morning road accident at Pulinchodu near Ramanattukara in Kozhikode district on Monday. The incident happened as a cement-laden truck collided with the car around 5 a.m.

Ramanattukara police identified the deceased as Mohammed Sahir, Nasar, Subair, Hasainar and Tahir, all residents of Cherpulassery village who had come to the airport to see off their friend.

With the support of rescue volunteers, the bodies were shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital mortuary. In the head-on collision, the car was crushed beyond repair. All the five men reportedly succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Crew sustain minor injuries

The lorry driver and his assistant who survived the accident were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Hospital sources said the two suffered minor injuries.

Local volunteers who took part in the rescue operation said the rain-soaked roads may have contributed to the collision impact. “It was raining heavily in the morning. There was also suspected speed limit violation by the two vehicles,” they said.