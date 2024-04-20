ADVERTISEMENT

Five of a family injured in attack

April 20, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Alappuzha

The Hindu Bureau

Five members of a family sustained injuries when a youth attacked them reportedly over a rejected marriage proposal at Karazhma, near Chennithala, in Alappuzha on Friday night.

The injured have been identified as Rashudheen, his wife Nirmala, their daughter Sajina, son Sujith and Binu, a relative. The Mannar police have arrested Renjith Rajendran (32) in connection with the attack.

The accused had earlier proposed to marry Sajina, a nurse working abroad. The family, however, withdrew from the marriage citing his questionable character, which resulted in the attack. Renjith who reached Rashudheen’s house around 10 p.m. first attacked Sajina, who was at the house after returning from abroad, with a machete. He later attacked others.

Rashudheen and Sajina who sustained serious injuries were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. The three others sought medical treatment at a local hospital.

