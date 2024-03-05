Five of a family found dead at Pala in Kerala

March 05, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Poovarani, near Pala, on Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Jaison Thomas, 44, of Njandupara, near Akalakkunnam, his wife Mereena, 28, and their three children Jerald, 4, Jerena, 2, and seven-month-old Jeril. The family had been staying at a rented house near Kochukottaram.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the man hacked his wife and strangulated the children before committing suicide. The woman was found lying in a pool of blood with injuries all over her body. Jaison was found dead hanging from the ceiling.

The police launched a probe and a forensic team visited the crime scene and collected evidence. The police are yet to gather evidence pointing to the family experiencing any sort of issues.

The post-mortem examination of the dead were held at Government Medical College, Kottayam.

Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, Mani C. Kappen, MLA, and several other political leaders visited the house were the bodies were found.