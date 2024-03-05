GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five of a family found dead at Pala in Kerala

March 05, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Poovarani, near Pala, on Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Jaison Thomas, 44, of Njandupara, near Akalakkunnam, his wife Mereena, 28, and their three children Jerald, 4, Jerena, 2, and seven-month-old Jeril. The family had been staying at a rented house near Kochukottaram.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the man hacked his wife and strangulated the children before committing suicide. The woman was found lying in a pool of blood with injuries all over her body. Jaison was found dead hanging from the ceiling.

The police launched a probe and a forensic team visited the crime scene and collected evidence. The police are yet to gather evidence pointing to the family experiencing any sort of issues.

The post-mortem examination of the dead were held at Government Medical College, Kottayam.

Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, Mani C. Kappen, MLA, and several other political leaders visited the house were the bodies were found.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.