Five of a family among 6 infected in Idukki

IDUKKI

30 July 2020 23:25 IST

Pastor tests positive at Peerumade

Six persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. All got infected through local transmission, said the District Medical Officer (DMO), adding that five of them belonged to a family at Cheruthoni. The other patient is from Elappara.

A pastor at a Pentecostal Church who conducted prayers at houses in a containment zone at Peerumade has tested COVID-19-positive.

60-odd houses visited

The pastor had visited over 60 houses in the area, including that of woman who was in quarantine at Pambanar recently. The Peerumade police said they detained the pastor after receiving complaints from the public and handed him over to the Health officials who admitted him to a quarantine centre after the woman and her brother tested positive.

Case registered

After the pastor was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Department directed the families he had visited to go in quarantine.

The police have registered a case against the pastor under the Epidemic Diseases Act. DMO N. Priya said the Health Department was collecting the details of his contacts.