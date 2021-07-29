Five more Zika cases confirmed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 July 2021 20:54 IST

No pregnant women among those infected

The number of people infected with Zika virus infections went up to to 61 with five more cases being confirmed on Thursday.

The cases were detected in residents of Neyyattinkara, Pettah, Nemom, Vellayambalam and another Thiruvananthapuram native who worked in Ernakulam, according to a statement issued by the Health Department.

The results were confirmed through tests conducted at the Public Health Laboratory, the Virology Lab at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital and the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha.

While there were currently seven live infection cases, none of those affected were hospitalised. There were also no pregnant women among the infected group.