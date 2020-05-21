Five more recover from COVID-19 in Wayanad

Five more persons, including two civil police officers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were undergoing treatment at the District Hospital at Mananthavady in Wayanad district, recovered from the disease on Thursday.

According to the hospital administration, besides the two civil police officers who had contracted the virus from a youth; a 23-year-old youth and his 35-year-old brother-in-law; and a 29-year-old man who returned from Dubai recovered from the disease.

They were discharged from the hospital and advised to remain in room quarantine for 14 days.

There are now 3,046 persons under observation in the district.