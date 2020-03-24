Five more positive cases in Kannur district

Five more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kannur district on Monday. According to the Health Department, all the five were aboard the Emirates Airlines EK-532 flight to Kochi from Dubai.

They departed at 9.45 p.m. on March 21 and arrived at 2.45 p.m. on March 22. They were screened at the Nedumbassery airport, and one from Koothuparamba was admitted to Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The remaining four from Panoor were taken to separate houses. They were admitted to the Thalassery General Hospital after they were tested positive for COVID-19. There were 28 passengers on the flight from the district. Efforts to trace the others are under way.

With five more confirmed cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has touched 16. One of them had already left hospital. Of the 16 persons, 15 came from Dubai, and one from Sharjah.

Meanwhile, the District Collector said if government facilities were found inadequate, those offered by private hospitals will be utilised. He added that if those in isolation were noticed moving out flouting guidelines, they will be detained.