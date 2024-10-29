Five more judges to be sworn in at the Kerala High Court on Wednesday

Five judicial officers of the Kerala District judiciary will be sworn in as the judges of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

P. Krishnakumar, Registrar General of the Kerala High Court, K. V. Jayakumar, Registrar (Vigilance) of the Kerala High Court, S. Muralee Krishna, Principal District Judge, Kozhikode, Jobin Sebastian, Registrar (District Judiciary), Kerala High Court, and P. V. Balakrishnan, Principal District Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, will be sworn in at a function to be held at the Chief Justice’s court at 10.15 a.m.

With this, the number of judges of the High Court will reach 45.

